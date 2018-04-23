The Waugh Zone Monday April 23, 2018

Whatever way you cut it, you just can’t get away from Brexit. Even last week, amid the Windrush saga and rows over bombing in Syria, the pesky House of Lords ensured that the question of our future outside the EU managed to grab the headlines. This week, that question looms even larger as the issue of staying in a ‘customs union’ with the European Union plays out once more, a fresh proxy for the wider debate on just what kind of Brexit the Tory party wants – or can accept.

On Radio 4 last night, former Cabinet minister and keen Brexiteer John Whittingdale said that the Government’s position on a customs union was ‘clear and consistent’. Sadly, it is neither. The Sunday Times lit the blue touch paper yesterday with a report that Theresa May’s team has privately admitted she may have to accept permanent membership of an EU customs union - after a secret wargaming exercise concluded that even Brexiteers such as Michael Gove and David Davis would not quit in protest. Underlining something was up, David Davis made clear he felt the ‘customs partnership’ plan (one of the UK’s two alternatives to a ‘union’) would amount to a ‘betrayal’ of Britain.

Ex Brexit minister David Jones told the Mail on Sunday this partnership (which would mean the UK collective EU tariffs) was so complicated it was designed to fail. He even suggested it was part of a Remainer plot by Olly Robbins, the PM’s lead official in the negotiations. What’s curious about this dissing of the customs partnership plan is that it was trumpeted by DExEU itself (along with a more complicated ‘hi-tech’ solution of ‘highly streamlined’ customs checks) as an answer to the problem of avoiding a hard border in Northern Ireland. Still, it’s nice to narrow the options down and DD and fellow Brexiteers seem to be saying the ‘highly streamlined’ plan is their best bet. Davis is before the Brexit Select Committee on Wednesday. Maybe he’ll give preview of what the Times suggests he (and Liam Fox and Boris Johnson) will say in the Cabinet Brexit Sub-Committee: that it’s time to ditch the partnership plan and back the ‘maximum facilitation’ plan. Backers of the hi-tech solution point out that just because it hasn’t been tried before doesn’t mean it’s not doable (and customary ways of dealing with customs will have to end). Sceptics think it just won’t be ready by December 2020, the end of the Brexit transition. The real worry may be one of practicalities not policy, given Whitehall’s historic failures on technology and procurement.

The Lords rebellion on the EU Withdrawal Bill proved last week that Parliament still matters. Many ministers are dismissing this Thursday’s Liaison Committee customs union vote in the Commons as mere symbolism. But similar accusations were similarly levelled at the Lords vote last week, and yet the amendment is suddenly seen as so serious that ministers like Jeremy Hunt are hinting it should be turned into a ‘vote of confidence’ in the entire government (will a similar amendment to the Trade Bill be treated thus too?) Given such talk, will the Tory ‘Remainer rebels’ back down, when push comes to shove? They didn’t back down last year on a ‘meaningful vote’, but somehow that issue has since been consumed by fudge. And if the wording of the amendments is not tightened up, fudge is where this may end up again.