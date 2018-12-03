The Waugh Zone Monday December 3, 2018

Commons Brexit statements by Theresa May are so frequent and long (and repetitive) these days that there’s a danger few MPs actually turn up. A packed House is however guaranteed immediately after the PM finishes, when Attorney General Geoffrey Cox MP QC rises to deliver his own, much-anticipated statement on his legal advice on May’s Brexit deal. But although he will publish an ‘unprecedented’ summary of his ‘full reasoned political statement’, he will flatly refuse to publish the full legal advice to Cabinet.

Given that Cox’s booming voice makes him the Brian Blessed of the Commons chamber, its perhaps fitting that today will be more political theatre than legal substance. As the pre-Christmas panto gets underway, Labour will yell ‘behind you!’ as Keir Starmer points to Cox’s fellow Brexiteers on the backbenches who suspect his advice confirms May’s deal is a terrible deal. The Sunday Times reported that advice warned the UK could be tied to EU rules ‘indefinitely’. Today’s Telegraph has a letter from chief negotiator Olly Robbins warning the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’ is a ‘bad outcome’. Robbins will probably finesse his remarks when he’s grilled before the Brexit Select Committee at 1.30pm, well before May or Cox come out fighting.

Of course, the Attorney General is as much a political position as a legal one. Cox is no expert on EU law (UK criminal law is his speciality), just as Peter Goldsmith was no expert in international law when he had to advise on the legality of Blair’s Iraq war plans. Goldsmith initially harboured serious doubts about the legality of the invasion right up until the eve of war. In fact, I recall former White House lawyer John Bellinger allegedly told colleagues: “We had trouble with your attorney. We got him there eventually”. Cox, it seems, got there eventually on May’s deal too. He’s the kind of MP whom many already assume is a knight of the shires, and some colleagues mutter that his gong will surely be on its way once the Brexit dust clears.

In the Lords last week, Goldsmith himself pointed out that unlike in 2003 (when Blair refused to publish his advice), the Commons had now passed a ‘Humble Address’ that ordered ministers to publish in full. Ministers will today effectively refuse to carry out the will of the Commons. The next steps will be a contempt motion passed by the Commons and a reference to the Standards and Privileges Committee. The advantage for the Government is that process will take weeks, after which time the Brexit deal ship will have sailed…or have been sunk.