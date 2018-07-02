The Waugh Zone Monday July 2, 2018

Theresa May has a Commons statement on the EU summit this afternoon. Every word uttered by the PM, and her backbench MPs, will be pored over for hints in the looming Chequers battle over just what kind of Brexit the Cabinet wants – and that the Tory party will bear. Jacob Rees-Mogg has sounded his own battle cry in the Telegraph, warning May not to follow the example of Tory PM Robert Peel, who defied his own party over the Corn Laws (that restricted free trade) and “left the Conservatives out of office for 28 years”. Rees-Mogg hints darkly that May will face a rebellion if on Brexit she ‘fails to deliver what she has said she would’.

With the Sunday Times reporting that as many as 20 MPs are plotting against May, maybe Rees-Mogg was spooked by the ConservativeHome poll this weekend that found he had plunged to fourth choice of members to be next Tory leader. Sajid Javid topped the poll, Michael Gove was second, ‘other’ was third. This morning, ConHome has a new poll showing that in any run-off, Gove would trounce Boris Johnson by 56% to 25%. Gove was so furious last week that his customs concerns were being downplayed that he tore up a whole page (yes a whole page) of a report on it. Will he be squared off by Friday or will it be popcorn time for a big Cabinet walkout?

Remainers are pushing back too. Rees-Mogg’s ominous warning to the PM prompted a fierce (and public) backlash from Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt, who tweeted: “Enough. Just tired of this endless threat and counter threat. Why don’t we want the best for the U.K. than for our own ideological cliques? And there are others in this negotiation as far as I’m aware?” The ‘others in the negotiation’ are of course the EU and it’s difficult to see how they will budge on key issues like customs and trade. The Times reports that Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins has told ministers there’s no chance of a bespoke EU-UK trade deal. Ministers left a meeting with him thinking ‘we were even more screwed than we were before’.

The BBC reports May will use this Friday’s Chequers summit of the Cabinet to table a new customs plan that basically aligns the UK to many EU rules on goods, if not on services. It’s late in the day for a brand new plan but the pitch rolling in coming days could hold the Cabinet together. The real problem is that even if May can get her warring factions united, Brussels says you just can’t divide goods from services so easily. Will we end up with some ‘bridge’ to the future instead, with key issues postponed yet again? And if so, will the UK have to look again at extending its Brexit transition period, beyond the December 2020 deadline already set?

In an interview with HuffPost, Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom (don’t rule her out of any leadership bid, folks) tells us that date is “not a magical figure, a magical date. It’s just what has been agreed with the EU. I personally think it should be long enough. That’s my view. It’s fine as it is. We don’t need for any particular reason to extend it.” Yet there was an important hint of flexibility. “But I think it remains under review. As all sides make very clear, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.” On Sky News Business Secretary Greg Clark also refused to rule out a longer transition, saying: ” There are things that need to be put in place - computer systems, posts at the border. What we need to assess is how long it would reasonably take to put in practice, and it seems to me that any reasonable person would have to be guided by the facts and the evidence.” Will sweet reason and evidence prevail on Friday? May’s more pressing task is to allow all sides to project the outcome as a ‘victory’. And the EU’s own task is whether it allows May to save face too - by not rejecting her White Paper outright.