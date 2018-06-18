The Waugh Zone Monday June 18, 2018

England expects every member of the national football team to do his duty tonight (see below for how MPs and peers are clearing the decks for the 7pm kick-off). But just how Theresa May will do her duty by the English NHS is the hot political topic today. We love an anniversary in Britain, from the 52 years of hurt since England last won the World Cup, to the 70 years since the founding of a health service free at point of need. And Prime Ministers, like England managers, know they risk a fierce public backlash if they put a foot wrong.

The Prime Minister has her well-trailed Big Speech on a ten-year NHS funding plan today, and to underline the importance of the moment there is a Cabinet meeting at 10am beforehand. The overnight extracts included her pledge of £20bn extra for the health service but had this telling line: “This money will be provided specifically for the NHS. And it will be funded in a responsible way.” ‘Specifically’ suggests some kind of hypothecation, so will we get either a National Insurance rise or some other device? The ‘responsible’ bit is the hard bit – is it spending cuts, tax hikes, borrowing or all three? The PM gave a hint of the tax rise on LBC, saying “we as a country will contribute a bit more”.

May broke down her £20bn figure into “£394 million a week”, even more than that infamous Boris Bus pledge in the EU referendum. Presentationally at least, it looks like Boris Johnson won his battle to get the Government to deliver on what many Leave voters wanted. The IFS ridiculed the idea of a ‘Brexit dividend’ (the PM didn’t use the phrase, but the No.10 Twitter feed did), but even Jeremy Hunt persisted on the Today programme with the argument that not paying ‘subscriptions’ to the EU would save us billions. Hunt, a former Remainer turned Brexit-deliverer, clearly hasn’t ruled out a long shot at Tory leader one day. (Hunt sounds a bit like Prince Harry, it seems. Meghan Markle’s dad told GMB this morning that Harry saw Brexit as “something we have to try…I think he was open to the experiment”). Having refused to quit in the reshuffle, Hunt has since got his way on NHS funding, and on visa caps on doctors and nurses. He’s undoubtedly one of the more powerful ministers in the Cabinet right now.

As for the key question of tax rises, Hunt said this morning that “we are clear there will be an increased burden of taxation”. That was even more unambiguous than anything May said yesterday. The Health Secretary claimed this was consistent with the Tory manifesto. Yet that manifesto stated: “It is our firm intention to reduce taxes on Britain’s businesses and working families.” Will voters feel misled, having been told the Conservatives ‘intended’ to cut taxes but in fact had to put them up? Or will the public swallow the rise, given they constantly tell pollsters their priority is the NHS?

Ministers have more wriggle room because Philip Hammond scrapped the Osborne-era 2015 promise not to put up NI, income tax and VAT. Hunt said on Today there will be “discussions…with Parliamentary colleagues” about possible NI rises. One problem for the Tory brand over the longer term is making uncosted spending commitments, something it used to hammer Labour over. With voters’ trust in statistics and politicians’ promises lower than ever, and a few Brexiteers saying some things (ie national sovereignty) matter more than money, some Tory MPs fear that the party is giving up its hard-won reputation for economic orthodoxy - and paving the way for Corbyn’s Labour party to tear up the rules of the game.