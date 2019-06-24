The Waugh Zone Monday June 24, 2019

Back in 2017, Boris Johnson gave a typically tub-thumping Tory party conference speech in which he declared it was “time to let the British Lion roar” on Brexit. Today, he resembles a very different kind of big cat: the cowardly lion from the Wizard of Oz. Having previously said “put ’em up, put em up”, he is accused by leadership rival Jeremy Hunt of running scared of public scrutiny. In the Times, Hunt suggested his opponent want to “slink through the back door” of No 10 by “pathetically” evading questioning. “Don’t be a coward Boris, man up,” he wrote.

On the Today programme, Hunt pointed out that Johnson had challenged him to a TV debate on ITV, only to then discover the televised showdown (like the Sun newspaper debate just beforehand) would take place after the ballot papers had been sent out to party members next month. Tory party members are very, very swift in filling in their ballot papers. One veteran of the 2001 IDS/Clarke run-off tells me “we were gobsmacked” at the rapid rate of return of votes, and the same happened in 2005 with Davis/Cameron too. Any media appearances after those envelopes have been sent back is “a waste of time”, they add.

That’s why Hunt is pushing so hard to get any head-to-head debates he can, rather than the Conservative hustings format where each candidate appears one after the other. Asked this morning if Johnson was trustworthy enough to become PM, Hunt said: “The way to earn that trust is to subject yourself to scrutiny…it is incredibly disrespectful to conservative party members up and down the country to say you are not going to do any head to head debates, any tough media interviews for the next couple of weeks.” Tomorrow, SkyNews will ‘empty chair’ Johnson, and it’s possible the BBC could too. Tory members may get to see a heck of a lot of Hunt in coming days.

What was most telling about the first Tory hustings in Birmingham on Saturday was the way Johnson filibustered, waffled and ducked almost all the questions put to him. It wasn’t just questions about his ‘heated row’ with girlfriend Carrie Symonds that went unanswered, it was questions about policy (no ‘guarantee’ of exit on October 31, no clarity on Heathrow or HS2). Just as with the Q&A at his leadership launch, he couldn’t help resorting to the flip, dismissive dissembling that jars with his self-proclaimed new ‘seriousness’.

It looks like Johnson’s camp will try their best to avoid any one-on-one debates or extended TV interviews in the next fortnight. Leopards don’t change their spots and lions, even cowardly ones, are creatures of habit. Both Tory MPs and Tory members can’t say they don’t know what they are letting themselves in for. Johnson may well continue to duck and dive and avoid questions all the way to No.10. The real problems will start once he gets there. As Theresa May has found out, you can put off the hard choices on Brexit for only so long.