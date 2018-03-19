The Waugh Zone Monday March 19, 2018

‘Novichok’ means ‘newcomer’ in Russian. But there is no shock newcomer in the Kremlin after Vladimir Putin last night won the Presidential ‘election’ he could not lose. Lowish turnout was the one crumb of comfort for young Russians dismayed at the prospect of another six years of his autocratic reign, though somehow the official 67% figure was miraculously higher than the exit polls, higher than last time and higher than the 58% in the US Presidential election of 2016 (tho some in the DUP seem to think Putin is genuinely ‘incredibly popular’).

Putin also spoke extensively for the first time about claims Moscow had used the ‘novichok’ nerve agent to try to murder Sergei and Yulia Skripal, claiming “any sensible person would understand that this is delirium and nonsense”. Of course, no ‘sensible person’ would try to rig an election with CCTV cameras showing ballot-box stuffing or order political assassinations of opponents and journalists, so Putin’s logic is not exactly impeccable.

Given the row here in the UK over the political response to the Salisbury attack, Putin’s most bold claim yesterday was that “Russia does not have any such agents, we destroyed it all”. (He also had the rather ominous line that: “The first thing that came to my mind: if it was military grade agent, they would have died on the spot, obviously.”) This directly contradicts Boris Johnson’s line on Marr that the UK has “evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination but also has been creating and stockpiling Novichok”. Johnson is in Brussels today to urge EU ministers to take coordinated action against Moscow.

Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive in the UK today to analyse samples of the substance used against the Skripals. It will take them a week to conduct their work here and a further two weeks to share and check its identity with 20 laboratories in 16 other countries. Jeremy Corbyn’s team will believe that timeframe underscores his call for a “measured”, “rules-based” approach. But what’s been notable is the way Labour has shifted its lines in the days since Theresa May’s Commons statement.

Yesterday, John McDonnell on Peston was the strongest Labour had been on blaming Putin personally for the attack. “He is responsible, whichever way you look at it he is responsible and all the evidence points to him….It leads you to the conclusion that Putin has questions to answer because this is highly likely this could be state execution.” As I said last week, ‘responsible’ is not the same as ‘culpable’, but McDonnell is now at least saying what Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith said last Thursday. And the Shadow Chancellor’s line about ‘state execution’ is a marked contrast to Corbyn suggesting that ‘mafia-like’ elements could have actually staged the attack.

Team Corbyn believe his approach is logical: proportionate action against Moscow is needed because it either used the nerve agent or lost control of it, and evidence is needed to prove which of those options it was. But what most upset Labour MPs last week was what they saw as Corbyn’s refusal to back the expulsion of the 23 Russian diplomats and a lack of clarity as to Russia being responsible. It took him until Friday to state “We agree with the government’s action in relation to Russian diplomats” (he hadn’t explicitly supported the expulsions on Wednesday in the Commons or on his Facebook post, or in TV clips on Thursday). The tensions within the PLP may surface at its meeting tonight, though some think the OCPW visit helps Corbyn’s case. What may unite the party is the call for tough financial meaures. Vociferous Russian exile Bill Browder, who wants a Magnitsky-type approach, is addressing Labour’s backbench foreign affairs committee today at 2pm.