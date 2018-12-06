The Waugh Zone Thursday December 6, 2018

Locked-in syndrome is a terrible condition in which the body and most facial muscles are paralysed but consciousness remains, along with an ability to perform eye movements. This morning, on the Today programme, the Prime Minister displayed the political equivalent as she once more struggled to communicate why her Brexit plans should win MPs’ support. With much Government business delayed or put on hold (see below) by the Parliamentary battle over her Withdrawal Agreement with the EU, our body politic seems paralysed too.

The PM does indeed seem locked into her Brexit plans. The latest possible concession, the idea of giving Parliament a final say on whether to enter the controversial customs ‘backstop’, is being floated in private meetings with wavering MPs. But May herself was strangely reluctant on Radio 4 to enunciate how it would work. She in fact pointed out that no concession could unpick her deal with Brussels: “The backstop is an integral part of the Withdrawal Agreement but it would be an integral part of any Withdrawal Agreement.” Her wider point was MPs would have to choose whether to opt for the backstop or an extension to the transition.

Brexiteers were swift to dismiss the extra Parliamentary ‘lock’ being floated last night. What confirmed their worst suspicions was the secret legal advice published yesterday, showing the backstop would indeed be ‘indefinite’ until replaced by something else. It’s May’s failure to be straight about this (and other necessary trade-offs in her deal) that is what really infuriates many MPs on all sides. SNP leader Ian Blackford came close to calling the PM a liar in PMQs yesterday, but outside the chamber he did indeed do that. He told the Daily Record: “Let’s call a spade a spade. She did say the backstop is only temporary, so on the basis of what we now know then yes, the Prime Minister has lied.”

The only clarity the PM really gave today was that the ‘meaningful’ vote would indeed take place on Tuesday. “We’re in the middle of 5 days of debate which will lead to a vote on this issue... they are voting on the deal.” But she didn’t seem to deny claims that Cabinet ministers have urged her to postpone it. The Mail has some choice quotes, with one minister saying: “We need to be creative and we need to get the DUP back on board. It can be done, but it can’t be done before next Tuesday.” The Times reports that Gavin Williamson, along with Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid and Alun Cairns all think she should pull the vote if heavy defeat still looks likely.

With the EU unlikely to budge at all on the backstop, it’s hard to see what May can do to bring the DUP or Brexiteers on board. Nigel Dodds told Peston last night that the DUP would back May in a confidence vote, thus allowing many Tory MPs a ‘free hit’ next week, without the worry they’ll trigger a general election. He also confirmed what I’ve been banging on about for some time, that even if May somehow wins the meaningful vote (don’t laugh), the Withdrawal Bill itself will be the next target for opponents. As for Tuesday, Michael Gove, who is now set to close the debate, looks like the PM’s last shot at peeling off some of the rebels. The meaningful vote was meant to mark the end of the Brexit process. It now looks like just the start of more chaos and division. After last year’s snap election disaster, May is still locked in a prison of her own making.