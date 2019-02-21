The Waugh Zone Thursday February 21, 2019

There’s nothing like a seating plan to focus minds. And the sight of the 11 Independent Group MPs sitting on the Opposition benches together yesterday was certainly an arresting one. For many of their erstwhile colleagues, it brought home for the first time that the twin Labour and Tory breakaways were a reality, not just media froth. Some Tories (and don’t forget many of them have only known the warmth of the government benches) will have been terrified by their apparent self-isolation, others quietly admiring their brave camaraderie. There could well be more breakaway MPs in coming days, though many of those on ‘defection watch’ are keeping their heads down.

‘Rolling resignations’ didn’t work out too well for Jeremy Corbyn’s critics back in 2016, but they may work for the TIGgers in grabbing media attention. If they can keep a drip-feed of defections going for several weeks, the bigger they will grow and more credibility they will get. The danger is that the defections dry up and they will lose the momentum needed to really capture the public’s imagination. It’s still unclear whether this is a box full of fireworks or a set of damp sparklers set to fizzle out.

At the press conference, Tory MP Heidi Allen hailed herself and Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston as ‘the Three Amigos’ (though some Tories muttered they were in fact ‘the three huge egos’). Allen told ITV’s Peston last night that “a third of the party” shared her frustrations, but she stressed she wasn’t saying such huge numbers would follow her. Allen then declared “to be honest we wouldn’t want them, we don’t want you, because the last thing we want is to trigger a general election. I think we can maybe manage two or three but after that it gets a little...speedbump.”

It’s obvious the new grouping does not want a general election soon, not least because it has no party, money, members or even policies, let alone a leader (and, crucially, all of its members would probably lose their seats). And when Soubry made clear she would back the government in a vote of confidence yesterday, she opened up the prospect of the first split with her new former Labour colleagues. Would Umunna and Leslie really walk through the lobbies with Tories to prop up May? Or would they merely abstain? The arithmetic is getting tricky, with May’s Con-plus-DUP majority now reduced to just seven. Corbyn may be tempted to trigger another confidence vote to force their hand.

Yet that tighter majority is what may well strengthen the hand of Tory Remainers left in the party. The overall Brexit arithmetic hasn’t changed of course (Soubry, Wollaston and Allen regularly voted against their whip) but it now take just four Tories to vote with the new group to cause Parliamentary havoc. Dominic Grieve (who told Newsnight he would quit if there was a no-deal Brexit imminent) and Justine Greening (who had gone very quiet but hinted today she could go too) will ponder whether they have more power right now than they ever have.

Philip Hammond, who is privately condemned by many Remain ministers for ‘bottling’ confrontation with the PM over no-deal, was on the Today programme. Rejecting claims that the Brexiteers now ran his party, the Chancellor said (twice for the hard of hearing) that “the ERG [European Research Group] is a relatively small hardcore”. When told they were getting their way he replied: “No they are not”. “There is always the possibility of no-deal as an outcome,” Hammond said, adding it was the hard deadline of March 29 that was focusing minds in London and Brussels.