The Waugh Zone Thursday June 28, 2018

Theresa May heads to Brussels for the EU summit, with her accompanying aides and hacks all desperately trying to find the right TV screen to watch the England v Belgium World Cup match. But while the Germans choked on the bratwurst as they suffered a disastrous exit from the football competition yesterday, the focus for Tory Remainer ministers is whether the UK will crash out of the EU next year. Curiously, if England suffer a defeat at the hands of the Belgians tonight, it could make winning the cup easier as we would face a smoother draw. That’s possibly a metaphor for the Brexiteers: a temporary setback now is worth it in the long run. The FT reports Michael Gove told MPs this week to accept a status quo Brexit for business now, in the hope terms can be “improved” over time.

Little of substance on Brexit will get discussed at the summit, given the EU’s more pressing problems on migration. Yet their leaked draft communique criticises the incremental progress in talks so far and warns “member states and all stakeholders [aka business] to step up their work on preparedness at all levels for all outcomes [aka ‘no deal’]”. There are fresh reports that Brussels is looking at emergency plans to keep the Channel Tunnel open and financial services working if there’s no deal. As it happens, former No10 chief of staff Nick Timothy writes in the Telegraph that the Chancellor has “blocked meaningful no-deal planning”. He argues Cabinet Remainers are gifting the EU “the very worst” Brexit deal possible for Britain. The unresolved question is whether the worst deal for us is also the best deal for Germany and France and others driving the debate.

Will Angela Merkel’s troubles at home and abroad make her less likely to be helpful to the UK? The Sun reports that ahead of the Chequers AwayDay summit next week, ministers have been briefed by No.10 that the election of a Eurosceptic Italian government has driven Berlin, Paris and others into hardening their line on not giving the UK the best terms. “Italy has spooked them and made them more determined that no one is allowed to leave with a good deal,” a source says. Is it all just sabre-rattling on both sides though, given the mutual self-interest at play? One minister told me yesterday that Irish PM Leo Varadkar ‘is playing a dangerous game’, given the £43bn in trade with the UK that Ireland relies on. (Speaking of dangerous games, the Sun has spotted Labour MEP leader Richard Corbett suggesting he supports Belgium in the World Cup).

The real business comes next Friday at Chequers as the whole Cabinet discusses the planned White Paper that will finally set out the UK position. Little white smoke will emerge that night, but I’m told May is planning a Commons statement on Monday July 9. To give time to incorporate the conclusions of the Chequers discussion, the full paper will be possibly published a few days later, just before Donald Trump arrives. It’s going to be a hell of a week. One measure of the PM’s difficulties is that the more pro-Brexit language she uses, the more suspicious some of her MPs are that she’s trying to sell them a ‘soft’ exit. For now, everyone in Government is united in cheering on England (even the Scotland Office).