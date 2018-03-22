The Waugh Zone Thursday March 22, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence to comment on the Cambridge Analytica affair. In a string of interviews to CNN, New York Times, Wired, and tech website Recode (he knows his audience), the Facebook founder said he was changing the way his firm shares data with third-party apps. He also said for the first time that ‘mistakes’ had been made, including relying on Cambridge Analytica’s claims that they had destroyed data used. Zuckerberg didn’t rule out appearing before either Congress or the UK Parliament, though he didn’t exactly commit to it either.

With its share price hit, Facebook knows that it has to deal with the row to avoid undermining its entire business model. Of course, plenty of media organisations have long complained about the company’s dominance of the advertising market (one tweak to its algorithm and traffic to news stories is affected). But it will be worried by the Times’ front page story that a British group of advertisers (including Unilever and P&G) is threatening to stop using the platform - if it emerges that users’ data has found its way into the hands of brokers and political campaigners without authorisation.

Digital Secretary Matt Hancock was pretty robust on the Today programme, insisting that “big tech companies need to be far, far more transparent about how they use users’ data”. And he had this intriguing (ominous for some) warning: “These rules should be set be society as a whole and by Parliament.” Just as the tech giants have long seen themselves as beyond the reach of local taxes (there is a wonderful Veep episode where a fictional Silicon Valley chief says his firm is ‘post-tax’), they have also been careless at best with data. As it happens, the EU has been proactive on both. Brussels has new tougher rules on data protection kicking in this spring and is now drafting new moves to levy a 3% turnover tax, with a reformed sales tax due further down the line.

Meanwhile, the Cambridge Analytica story is beginning to impinge on domestic politics. No.10 confirmed an ‘approach’ had been made by the firm to Tory HQ to work on campaigns, but swiftly made clear that took place under Cameron and the approached had been rejected under Theresa May’s leadership. Downing Street also told us that CA’s parent company SCL had contracts with the MoD, Home Office and Foreign Office. The Spectator’s Fraser Nelson reveals that Boris Johnson met CA’s boss Alexander Nix “on the advice of Foreign Office officials, at a time when Britain was scrambling for routes into the Trump administration”. Alan Duncan and ‘officials in No.10’ also met Nix, he says.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry is sure to want to raise the Johnson connection in Parliament. She has already told HuffPost the Foreign Office has serious questions to answer over another FCO link to the firm. We report HERE that Cambridge Analytica chief Mark Turnbull (caught by Channel 4 News saying ‘I’m a master of disguise’) actually delivered a presentation at an FCO conference on Trump’s use of data in his 2016 campaign.

We report how a later summary of the event by an FCO official Thomas Hoare states “data miners are at the vanguard now”, although he added “this throws up enormous issues about privacy and the use of big data to target individuals”. You can say that again. Still, the jury’s out on whether CA were just snake-oil salesmen (and there are plenty in the world of data and political digital campaigning). Hoare suggests an admirable note of caution among officials after the presentation by Turnbull on his work for Trump: “There was a reservation of judgement by some as to both the unique nature of this approach, and the quantifiable impact of data on the US election. Work to quantify this impact is in train.” The next question is what work was done by the FCO itself.