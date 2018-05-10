The Waugh Zone Thursday May 10, 2018

Theresa May’s embarrassment was palpable yesterday as she failed to answer any of Jeremy Corbyn’s six PMQs on Brexit. Proving that short, sharp questions can often be the most effective, the Labour leader duly exploited Boris Johnson’s “crazy” description of May’s customs partnership idea. And minutes later the Foreign Secretary underlined the PM’s weakness, telling MPs he couldn’t be accused of breaching Cabinet ‘conformity’ on customs “since that policy has yet to be decided”. It was a pretty brazen show of defiance.

The Cabinet’s Brexit sub-committee will return to the customs options again next Tuesday. Irish PM Leo Varadkar gave May some cover yesterday, suggesting her ‘customs partnership’ plan was “something we could make workable”. Remainer ministers were cheered by that, but Brexiteers made even more sceptical. So, has former minister Nick Boles now paved the way for a solution? Boles, still close to Michael Gove, tweeted yesterday that one option was to extend current rules to 2023, giving enough time to adopt the alternative, hi-tech ‘maximum facilitation’ model. The Sun picks that up and runs with it, pointing out ex No10 aide Nick Timothy also likes the idea. But will Brexiteers really swallow an even longer ‘transition’?

Whatever solution is found is likely to be complex, but of course many people in the Brexit debate prefer simple certainties. And the Daily Mail has guaranteed yet more coverage after splashing its front page with an attack on the “traitors in ermine” in the House of Lords who have fuelled 14 Government defeats on Brexit of late. Quentin Letts had previewed all this yesterday when he pointed out that hereditary peer, the Duke of Wellington, had led a Remainer rebellion. The Lord looked “ripe for the abbatoir”. Today, the paper vies with the Express to see who can pour most vitriol on the peers.

George Osborne has already ridiculed Jacob Rees-Mogg’s previous refusal to reform the Lords. And it didn’t take long last night for Twitter to point out the Mail had in 2012 opposed the Coalition’s plans too. Yet one can go back even further in the Mail archive. Its leader on September 19, 2003 thundered: “The truth is this prime minister (Tony Blair) hates the robustly independent Lords, which has proved a more effective check on an over-mighty executive than the Commons ... Now he wants a Lords full of placemen, puppets and toadies.”