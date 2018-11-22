The Waugh Zone Thursday November 22, 2018

Theresa May’s game of Brexit ‘whack-a-mole’, where fresh problems pop up just after others have been hammered down, continues. The PM phoned Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez last night after he warned the EU-UK deal’s provisions on Gibraltar were unacceptable. Given the EU27 have stressed the Withdrawal Agreement is done and dusted and cannot be reopened, Madrid’s concerns will have to be addressed through some clever new language in the ‘political declaration’.

But the plain fact is that Spain has no veto over the Withdrawal Agreement (an irony not lost on Brexiteers). May has scored a ‘win’ on Gibraltar’s status, as underlined by her phrasing in PMQs that her Brexit deal “works for the whole UK family”. She has similarly scored wins on fishing rights, which is why the French and Spanish are also pushing back in recent days. Michael Gove finally came out swinging for the deal in the Commons, at least its fisheries elements, yesterday. “The Prime Minister and the negotiating team have absolutely not bent or buckled, which is why the European Commission’s own negotiator has had to attempt to sweeten the pill”.

The PM paid a flying visit to Brussels to meet Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker last night. She will travel out again on Saturday to nail down the last bits of the deal before Sunday’s summit. No one in No.10 is panicked and Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Today ‘good progress’ had been made with Juncker. “We all know EU negotiations always come down to the last minute,” he said. And just as Spain and France may be placated by fresh bolt-ons to the political declaration, the Mail reports that British Cabinet Brexiteers’ doubts look like being assuaged by new appendices or annexes to the document. The final paragraphs, dots and commas may be pinned down only at the eleventh hour.

Meanwhile this morning, life beyond Brexit goes on. The PM is due to make a visit with Hancock to push the £3.5bn plan to ease social care pressure on hospitals. The big story that may dominate is the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report on lessons learned from the 2017 terror attacks in Manchester, Westminster, London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green.