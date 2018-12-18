The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 18, 2018

The Cabinet meets today and, rather deliberately, there’s only one item on the agenda: planning for a no-deal Brexit. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay (who suddenly becomes much less anonymous the closer we get to Exit Day, just 101 days away now folks) will lead the discussion. Chancellor Philip Hammond will be asking just why some departments are spending the £3bn of contingency cash and why some aren’t. Matt Hancock has triggered his own doomsday plans for the NHS, but some like the Ministry of Justice have apparently spent very small proportions of their allocation.

There’s a lot of talk about ‘managed no-deal’, but it’s worth trying to unpick just what that means. For all the talk of striking side deals on things like aviation and pharmaceuticals, yesterday the PM’s spokesman was more downbeat: “What the EU have been clear on is that they aren’t holding those discussions with the UK until after it has left the EU.” In fact, Michel Barnier was crystal clear on this to the Brexit Select Committee in September: “If there is a no deal there is no more discussion. There is no more negotiation. It is over and each side will take its own unilateral contingency measures, and we will take them in such areas as aviation, but this does not mean mini-deals.” And of course, Brussels warns darkly that there will also be no transition period without a withdrawal agreement.

Still, some Cabinet ministers are backing a plan for a two-year no-deal transition where the UK pays only £20bn rather than £39bn to the EU. Last night Penny Mordaunt paraded her Brexiteer credentials once more (she’s been very active in the Commons Tea Room, I’m told) with a speech suggesting business demands for a ‘managed glidepath’ to Brexit could be met even without an agreement. Housing Secretary James Brokenshire sounded quite sanguine as he told the BBC this morning “there will be short term issues” with a no-deal outcome. Some ministers had hoped to raise ‘indicative votes’ on alternative Brexit plans today, but instead made their case to the PM yesterday in private (the Sun reports). May made plain in the Commons she didn’t like the free vote idea: “Expressing our personal views is not what we are here to do.”

The Times reports that one option before Cabinet had been to ‘switch off’ no-deal planning in anticipation of ratification of May’s deal by Parliament and the EU. Of course that looks wildly out of date now. What caught my ear in the chamber yesterday was when Dom Raab told May to plan for “extra checks at the border, diversion of flow to friendlier ports, liberalisation of tariff schedules and cutting taxes for businesses”. She only disputed the last point, saying tax cuts were for the Budget. Labour is convinced this is all still a huge bluff. To me, no-deal now feels less like a negotiating tactic (the EU laugh off claims they’ll be scared into giving us a better deal) and more like a weary acceptance that contingency plans just have to be made. I’m not sure if that’s more or less reassuring.