The Waugh Zone Tuesday December 4, 2018

Sitting through more than two hours of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox’s statement yesterday, one of the more striking things was him effectively admitting he was in contempt of Parliament. In refusing to publish his full legal advice on the PM’s Brexit plan, Cox knew he was defying the express will of the Commons. “The House has at its disposal the means by which to enforce its will...It can seek to impose a sanction, I fully accept that.” He sounded like a man ready and willing to be led to the stocks. And after a classic Sir Alan Duncan filibuster to buy time last night, Andrea Leadsom’s own amendment also seems to implicitly accept the Government is in contempt, but just wants to delay things.

Things have moved rapidly on overnight. The cross-party motion today seeks to bypass and fast-track the normal route for finding individual MPs guilty of contempt, which is to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee. Because that process can take months (as in the case of Dominic Cummings), Labour and others are instead seeking a straight up-and-down vote on whether ministers are in contempt (ie obstructed the workings of Parliament). Any sanctions, such as suspension or expulsion of Cox, is for another day. The main aim is to get ministers to publish the advice. With the DUP backing the motion, it looks certain to pass. Cox’s firm argument is that he was acting in the public interest, because publication would set a dangerous precedent that no Government could tolerate. There was a whisper around Westminster last night that the Government could offer other party leaders to see key bits of the legal advice on Privy Council terms. Barring some last minute U-turn, the public may never get to see it though.

Still, as embarrassing as a contempt motion would be, Government whips seem to be effectively saying ‘ok then, do your worst’. A motion to suspend or expel Cox could be tabled as early as tomorrow, but would any Tory or even DUP MP really punish someone they view as one of their own? Cox himself yesterday said that this was all basically a stunt, telling his critics “It’s time they grew up and got real!” And, like Michael Gove this weekend, his most disarming pitch to Brexiteers and to the DUP was sheer honesty. The Attorney General admitted the Northern Irish backstop had no unilateral exit mechanism and did indeed seem legally indefinite (though time-limited by political reality). He said the deal was far from ideal. But he said it was the best and only offer on the table.