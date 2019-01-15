The Waugh Zone Tuesday January 15, 2019

Yesterday, there was a real weariness about the House of Commons, with little movement in the front lines on the Brexit battlefield. There was an eerie calm, almost as if everyone was sitting in the trenches bracing themselves for the main action was today. Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn addressed their troops in private meetings in the Commons and the mood in both was decidedly flat, with neither leader managing a stirring rallying cry to action.

But May is the one who is of course most in the firing line from 7pm, when the Commons starts its historic votes on her Brexit deal. The Speaker is due mid-morning to announce which amendments he’s selected and we may get just three amendments - Labour’s, SNP’s and Tory MP Andrew Murrison’s - based on the amount of signatories they have. That would mean the Big Vote result about 8.20pm.

There is also, of course, a difference between being calm and being becalmed, and No.10 is desperate to show that there has been some momentum in her favour. With their main strategy now to keep the defeat down to a level manageable to allow a second vote, May’s allies were delighted that another Tory Brexiteer Knight of the realm, Sir Des Swayne, hinted last night he could back her plan.

The blood-curdling predictions (in lots of papers and on the BBC) of a defeat by more than 200 votes may well be overblown. Scores of unhappy Tory MPs may well abstain, rather than vote with Labour against the deal. The European Research Group is pretty well-disciplined and has a ‘rock solid’ 39 votes against, but above that it’s unclear. Former No.10 aide Nikki da Costa thinks the overall defeat could be down to ’50-80’.

May wants a sense of progress in getting the numbers down and something to work with in going back to Brussels for more concessions. The real issue is the rebellion has to be big enough to scare the EU into action but not so big that it thinks anything it offers won’t make a difference. There’s chatter that after a defeat, a new UK-EU ‘joint legislative document’ could be drafted to give fresh way to clarify the legal limits on the vexed backstop.

When the PM gets up after the defeat at the despatch box, she may well give a brief response that she will go away and consider the result and come back with her formal statement (as required under the EU Withdrawal Act). One option is for her to make that statement on the steps of No.10 (without MPs jeering her every word) tonight or tomorrow morning. She may decide to tough it out and do it in the Commons itself. Either way, I’m told that there is one plan in place for her to surprise her critics by inviting other party leaders to Downing Street to show she’s reaching out.

There was lots of frantic speculation in Whitehall and Westminster yesterday, with texts between some spads and officials pinging around about May preparing for a general election or a second referendum. Some in Cabinet will again today urge her to agree a series of ‘indicative votes’ in the Commons. That’s not ruled out. But with the PM, past performance is often a guide to the future and it’s likely that she will want to put her tweaked plan back a third time. For her, this is a war of attrition. The question is just how long Parliament and the EU will let it continue.