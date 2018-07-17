The Waugh Zone Tuesday July 17, 2018

There are two separate clocks in countdown mode right now: one for Theresa May and one for Brexit. The big picture question is whether one alarm bell will start ringing before the other. The PM’s allies think she will get to Parliament’s summer recess (maybe quicker than planned, see below) battered and bruised, but still in charge. Her critics think there’s a ‘whiff of death’ about her government even more than ever after last night’s narrow victory on the Trade Bill (just three votes in it) and the resignation of a pro-Remain minister.

What sparked the rebellion by 14 ‘Remainer rebels’ last night was the way No10 changed tack to endorse all four amendments by Jacob Rees-Mogg and his hardline Brexit backbench colleagues. This all gets a bit too technical for the average voter, but in a nutshell May decided to adopt amendments on customs tariffs with the EU - even though they seemed to flatly contradict her own Chequers compromise White Paper. Liam Fox told the Today prog that the amendments “didn’t differ much from the White Paper..It looked like a cut and paste”. That’s not how other Cabinet ministers viewed the Brexiteer plans yesterday morning. Still, I get the impression that No.10 decided it could live with the wording of the amendments partly because they were about a matter of interpretation. That seemed too clever by half to people like Dominic Grieve who felt May had given in to ‘bullying’.

Tonight we see round two as Nicky Morgan (who stoutly defend Anna Soubry last night) presses her cross-party amendment to the Customs Bill, which would commit the UK to joining a customs union with the EU if May has failed to get a frictionless trade deal by January 21st, 2019. Labour is still weighing it up, but the temptation to defeat the Government will be very strong if Tory Remainers are so upset about last night that they turn out in bigger numbers (Vince Cable and Tim Farron may actually turn up too today, then again, the whips will be better prepared). The Sun reports more than 10 rebels are set to vote against May. Morgan, like Grieve, has in recent weeks been seen as a helpful loyalist for No.10 but yesterday seemed to blow that apart.

So have May’s Chequers plans been killed off just 10 days after they were born? Well, not quite yet. Brussels is very keen on avoiding a ‘no deal’ Brexit and so may keep her plans on life-support. Their priority is a withdrawal agreement and the future UK-EU trade can be sorted later. But last night on Newsnight, Nick Clegg (as well as baring a bit too much of his chest) revealed what many suspect: that the EU has already made its mind up that May’s complex customs plan is unworkable. “The EU wouldn’t accept the Chequers deal, molested by Rees Mogg’s amendments or not, anyway. I know for a fact that Government negotiators have been told that this facilitated customs arrangement or whatever bogus title they apply to it, simply will not be accepted by EU negotiators. British negotiators have been told that some time ago.” Clegg also flagged up something that may well be the next big row: with the clock running down, should the UK retain flexibility and ask for a possible extension in the Brexit timetable? This, more than a second referendum, has some private ministerial support. One to watch.