The Waugh Zone Tuesday June 19, 2018

Yesterday was a big, big moment in British politics as Theresa May announced her plans for a £20bn funding increase for the NHS. In some ways, the new 10-year spending horizon felt as tectonic a shift as Tony Blair’s National Insurance hike in 2002. Back then, Blair knew the best time for any tax rise was the year after a general election, not the year before. Yet Blair and Brown spent two years meticulously planning their announcement, and had a whopping Commons majority too boot. May has no majority, of course. And as the GMB union’s Rachel Harrison put it pithily yesterday, to many the panicked offer of new funding felt like a “kind of late night petrol station guilt-gifting”.

Yesterday wasn’t really a ‘plan’, it was a plan for a plan. And just where the money comes from is the biggest unanswered question. The Times reveals that Philip Hammond warned his colleagues in Cabinet that there would be no extra money for schools, defence, prisons or police. The FT says May has given the Chancellor a ‘free hand’ over where to raise the funds ahead of the Budget in the autumn. The IFS has warned one option is more welfare cuts, but in fact Hammond is most likely to halt planned tax cuts than to hike taxes. It seems that one serious option being considered is the cancellation of hefty corporation tax cuts – which was precisely Labour’s manifesto pledge at the last election.

If that happens, John McDonnell (known as ‘Big Mac’ to some Labour MPs) can claim a substantial victory on tax-and-spend and the burden on the wealthy and the rest. The Shadow Chancellor warned that any tax hikes could mean ordinary workers could “end up footing the bill for new NHS money”. Others spotted that any tax rise on workers could actually rob NHS staff of the pay rise they’ve been promised. And in another blow to the Tory narrative, George Osborne’s former aide Rupert Harrison appeared to let the cat out of the bag when he tweeted that the Coalition’s long period of health spending ‘restraint’ had been “unsustainable”.

Jeremy Hunt admitted yesterday that ending ‘subscriptions’ to the EU was not ‘anything like enough’ to fund the NHS rise. And 12 high-profile clinicians have written to HuffPost to say talk of a ‘Brexit dividend’ is ‘reckless’. But politically, never forget that the Boris Bus pledge had serious cut-through with Leave voters. As I revealed last year, Labour had drafted plans for Corbyn’s 2017 New Year speech to include a pledge to deliver the iconic £350 a week figure. In the end, it didn’t materialise, but just imagine if it had. Hunt has Health Questions today at 11.30am.