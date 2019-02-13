The Waugh Zone Wednesday February 13, 2019

What’s said in Brussels never stays in Brussels. And Westminster has been poring over ITV’s exclusive report about what the PM’s Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins’ said over a late-night drink in the Sofitel Hotel in the EU’s de facto capital. Robbins suggested that the government’s strategy was to delay any big vote until “the week beginning end of March”. MPs would then get a blunt choice between May’s deal or an “long” extension of Article 50.

No.10 has so far not denied the gist of the report, though Brexit secretary Steve Barclay was in full robot mode as he told Today: “We are committed to leaving on 29 March... any extension is not a unilateral decision.” (Barclay had a Trump-style brain freeze yesterday, referring to ‘Jean-Paul’ Juncker, but that’s by the by). It’ll be interesting to see whether Corbyn uses his PMQs on Brexit or (more likely in my view) on Amber Rudd’s admission that Universal Credit flaws caused a rise in foodbank use.

Jeremy Corbyn and Keir Starmer have long thought Theresa May’s strategy is to run down the clock to effectively bounce MPs into backing her deal rather than no-deal. What’s odd about the Robbins remarks is not that the plan would be to squeeze the big votes into last the last week of March, but that May would somehow countenance a long delay to Brexit. The working assumption among some MPs is she would seek a short extension to allow time for one last heave with Brussels before going for no-deal in June. Note that Rachel Sylvester’s Times column points out David Lidington is looking increasingly ‘queasy’ about the prospect of a no-deal exit.

May yesterday heightened fears that she wanted to rush things through Parliament in the final days before March 29, revealing her plan to junk a 21-day consultation period normally needed for international treaties. A more pressing issue is whether Parliament will get time to properly scrutinise any ‘legally binding’ changes to May’s deal, to pass hundreds of statutory instruments and to pass the main legislation (given Lords governs its own timings). Meanwhile, business is getting uneasy. The British Chambers of Commerce warns firms are being ‘hung out to dry’ by the uncertainty, and the Sun reveals just six out of Liam Fox’s trade deals will be ready for Exit Day.