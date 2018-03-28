The Waugh Zone Wednesday March 28, 2018

Theresa May’s new move to finally give the NHS more cash will delight her backbenchers, while proving the Jeremy Hunt really is winning his battle with the Treasury to shift orthodoxy towards 10-year spending timetables. Her words to the Liaison Committee yesterday came late and were bogged down by her opacity, but aides told us the message was clear. Health spending will be pulled out of the wider comprehensive spending review due next year and fast-tracked to coincide with July’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

The PM said she wanted a “long term” and “multi-year” approach. “Ensuring the NHS can cope with demand ahead of the spending review, I would suggest we can’t wait until next Easter. I think in this 70th anniversary year of the NHS’s foundation we need an answer on this.” Her lack of a soundbite meant some didn’t immediately see how huge a political moment this was. The swift response from NHS chief Simon Stevens was telling, as he said May’s words were ‘very welcome, timely and significant’. The big question is whether it’s as big a moment as Blair’s momentous statement on the David Frost show in 2000 that he would bring UK health spending up to European levels.

Labour can rightly point out that Hunt’s description of the ‘feast and famine’ in NHS spending is down to the famine imposed by George Osborne after 2010. May herself has previously been rebuked by Stevens for claiming the health service got the cash it wanted. Yet if spending does indeed go up by £20bn over the next five years, the Conservatives believe they can neutralise one of Jeremy Corbyn’s biggest weapons while starting the long battle to claw back support of public sector workers who flirted with the Tories before austerity kicked in.

The reverse-anniversary of Brexit just being one year away is another factor. Part of May’s calculation will be to appease Brexiteers like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg who want to show a ‘Brexit dividend’ after 2019. And overall the move is part of a wider sense that the PM has had her most impressive week since the disastrous snap election – and that Corbyn has had his worst week at the same time. The contrast between May’s success (on the global stage over Russia and in clearing the transition stage of Brexit) and Corbyn’s internal party rows over anti-semitism and Brexit referendums) has certainly been stark. May will hope that PMQs also allows her to head into the Easter Commons recess with her MPs’ tails wagging even more vigorously.