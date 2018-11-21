The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 21, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and Theresa May’s newly refreshed Cabinet will be out in force to support her on the frontbench. Jeremy Corbyn will surely try to exploit the resignations of Dominic Raab and Esther McVey (will either appear on the backbenches today?) He could also highlight the return of Amber Rudd, chucking Windrush and Universal Credit into the mix (though what would goad Tory backbenches more sharply would be a reference to her strong Remain credentials). For her part, May may not resist asking Corbyn why he missed a vote on his own amendment to the Finance Bill.

Last week, the PM road-tested the line that it was her deal or no deal or ‘no Brexit at all’. As she prepares to head off to Brussels for her meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker we can expect more of that mantra. The meeting with the European Commission President is going to be a curious meeting (there’s no press conference after it) as it’s not technically a negotiation (that’s usually with Michel Barnier), but ‘part of’ the negotiating process. What it’s really about is the draft ‘political declaration’ on future UK-EU relations, expanded from its original six pages to a new 20-page version.

The UK’s wishlist for the declaration document was discussed by Cabinet ministers yesterday, and fresh wording on an alternative, ‘technological’ solution to the Northern Ireland border issue is a key demand. As SkyNews’ Beth Rigby reports, some ministers also want more ambitious phrasing on trade, though it’s far from clear the EU will agree. With France, Spain and some nations seeking to insert their own language, May’s task will be to come back and declare she stood firm on fishing, Gibraltar but also crucial future trade access.

On the Today programme, Rudd was very dismissive of any suggestion of more Cabinet resignations if the political declaration wasn’t entirely what they wanted: “I don’t think Cabinet colleagues are going to vote against this… if it doesn’t get through, the Brexiteers could lose their Brexit…this is the cake, it’s been baked.” Ah, cakeism, it’s back, but with a different recipe. Perhaps more importantly, Rudd seemed to go off message on the PM’s warning that MPs risk a ‘no deal’ outcome if they failed to back the deal. “It’s my view that Parliament, the House of Commons, will stop no deal. There isn’t a majority in the Commons to allow that to take place,” Rudd said. If Corbyn wanted a really choice quote for PMQs, that’s one to pick.