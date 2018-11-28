The Waugh Zone Wednesday November 28, 2018

For me, the most fascinating lines in Hammond’s interview came when he actually broke the usual No.10 edict of not answering the hypothetical question of what the hell would happen if May lost the ‘meaningful vote’ on her Brexit plan. “If the vote on December 11 were lost..we will then have to then sit down as a Cabinet, as a Government and decide where to go on the basis of the vote, what we have seen in the vote, who has voted in which way. Because clearly we live in a democracy, Parliament is sovereign…” Note he said ‘as a Cabinet’, ie this won’t be just up to the PM. Note also his ‘who has voted’ line - was that a hint the DUP confidence and supply deal would be instantly torn up?

I understand the Government’s programme motion for the ‘meaningful vote’ is expected to be published today and it will make plain that No.10 and DExEU have given up their attempt to ‘rig’ the sequencing in their favour. Dominic Raab (remember him?) had sparked a row by suggesting the main motion on the Brexit deal would be presented to MPs first, and amendments taken afterwards. This would have been an inversion of usual conventions, but after the Commons Procedure Committee asserted itself, the Government has now backed own, sources have confirmed.

It’s worth remembering how much the political dynamic has changed since Raab first shocked MPs with his suggestion. Back then, there was the possibility that the Government could squeak through its main motion, giving it the legal effect of ‘ratification’ of what will be the Withdrawal treaty, and all the subsequent amendments would have looked redundant. Now, MPs have a chance to first make clear if there’s a majority for a string of options, from a customs union to a ‘People’s Vote’. But given that the main motion is facing heavy defeat, I think the Government will be actually relieved that vote will take place after the amendments. Why? Because the sequencing may expose the brute fact that there is currently no majority for any rival plan.

Labour will table an amendment backing its own ‘six tests’ alternative, and that is likely to be defeated. The party may think it’s too early to back an explicit amendment at that stage on ‘a customs union’. Moreover, I’m told there is real pressure on People’s Vote MPs to hold off their own amendment too. That’s because Labour’s conference policy stipulates that a general election would have to be tried for before the party can push for a second referendum. Labour has a huge call to make on when precisely to demand a confidence vote in the PM, the mechanism that will allow it to say it has tried the election route first. It only has one shot at calling a confidence vote, but it has to come before any referendum push.

The scale of the defeat is what matters most. One former Cabinet minister suggested to me yesterday that the focus should be on what minimum level of defeat would make May realise she wouldn’t win a second vote. I reckon that if somehow ‘only’ 30 Tories voted against, she would battle on in the hope some could buckle. If more than 70 Tories rebelled then it really could be time for a radical rethink. The Sun suggests today a defeat of up to 200 votes (that’s overall, not Tory rebels). Let’s see if the whips can make an impact - don’t underestimate the pressure they can exert. As we reported last night, Michael Gove (on Marr on Sunday and before MPs today) is seen as the Government’s ‘secret weapon’ in turning round backbench opinion. But in one clue to how some Brexiteers no longer trust him, I’m told Gove was on Monday ruthlessly deleted from the European Research Group (ERG) Whatsapp group.