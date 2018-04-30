The World’s Oldest Spider Has Died At 43

The Giaus Villosus trapdoor matriarch was part of a long-term population study by scientists from Curtin University in order to better understand the impressive life expectancy of trapdoor spiders.

The world’s oldest recorded spider has passed away at the remarkable age of 43 after spending a quiet life underground in Western Australia.

Known only as Number 16 it’s believed she did not die of old age but instead sadly passed away due to a wasp sting.

“To our knowledge this is the oldest spider ever recorded, and her significant life has allowed us to further investigate the trapdoor spider’s behaviour and population dynamics,” said lead author PhD student Leanda Mason.

Number 16 outlived the previous record-holder, a 28-year-old tarantula found in Mexico, by some considerable margin.

The population study was started in 1974 by Barbara York Main and was designed to help scientists learn about how spiders can survive in the Central Wheatbelt region of Western Australia for so long.