IBM is working on what it has called the ‘world’s smallest computer’ and as you can see from this picture they’re not fooling around. The finished computer is smaller than a grain of salt, and yet has the same computing power as Intel’s X86 chip from the 90s.

IBM

IBM is reportedly working on the chip as a new addition to the world of blockchain. For those that don’t know, blockchain is a new way of tracking transactions and currencies around the world and by creating these tiny chips IBM wants to start embedding them in products. The end-result is that you can turn almost anything into a smart object that can then be tracked and authenticated as the real thing. A perfect example would be to have a product such as a pharmaceutical drug chipped, it is then shipped all over the world and it can be authenticated at every step of its journey.

IBM