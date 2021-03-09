How Therapists Have Been Coping During The Covid Pandemic

“I utilised various coping skills but most importantly, I reminded myself that there is no one way to be during a pandemic,” she said. “I varied the strategies depending upon what was going on during the moment. I also did not beat myself up on days that I just wanted to do nothing.”

Covid-19 is more than a news story – it has changed every aspect of life in the UK. We are following how Britain is experiencing this crisis, the different stages of collective emotion, reaction and resilience. You can tell us how you are feeling and find further advice and resources here.