6 Quirky Airbnbs To Stay In For Your 2019 Holiday

It’s no secret that Airbnb has changed the way we travel – the site has opened up people’s homes in truly unique locations, so we’re no longer limited to hotels.
We’ve already got the lowdown on the destinations set to be popular in 2019, and here is our pick of the quirkiest home-stays around the world – sleep in a seashell house, converted train carriage or even a romantic tipi.
Get your calendar and credit card at the ready as we reveal the spots with scenic views, idyllic countryside visits and show-stopping architecture.
Casa Caracol, Cancun, Mexico
Quite literally a house that looks like a seashell, this minimalist hideaway sleeps a maximum of four and is only 15 minutes from the beach. In the most Instagrammable place imaginable, take a midnight dip in the private pool and stretch out on the two king-size beds – also with free wifi, parking and a huge kitchenette.
Nearest airport: Cancun International
Price: £217 a night
Sleeps: Four
Cob Cottage, Mayne Island, British Columbia
British Columbia plays host to this picturesque cottage for two, sculpted from local, sustainable materials, nestled in the woodland and surrounded by gardens and orchards. The hosts live in the neighbouring house so are on hand for any help you may need. They also offer a pick-up and drop-off service at the BC Ferry dock terminals for car-free travellers. It’s perfect for a quiet romantic getaway.
Nearest airport: Vancouver International
Price: £81 a night
Sleeps: Two
Nestled in the heart of the vineyards in the Hunter Valley wine country lies this converted train carriage, decorated with French antiques, a spa bath and rosewood walls. Make use of the tennis court, outdoor spa, swimming pool, hot tub and free parking. There are other, uniquely-themed train carriages available, too – the Royal and Orient carriages both sleep two, the Victorian and Safari each sleep eight, the Cottage sleeps 10 and the Chardonnay sleeps 12.
Nearest airport: Cessnock Airport
Price: £125 a night
Sleeps: Two
If a railway aesthetic doesn’t tickle your fancy, why not opt to stay in a tipi? Choose to relax in this traditional 24ft Sioux style tipi for the ultimate glamping holiday. It has all the essentials: kitchen with a gas cooker, running water, an outdoor bathroom and a wood-heater fireplace. The tipi also runs on solar power, so don’t worry abut forgoing your phone, as you’ll still be able to charge it. Byron Bay is only a 15-minute drive away if you fancy topping up your tan.
Nearest airport: Ballina Byron Airport
Price: £44 a night
Sleeps: Two
Artist Mirrored House, Pittsburg, California
For a truly eccentric (if not dizzying) holiday, gather a group of your closest 10 friends and stay in this mirrored house. Located near Fox Chapel – the tranquil suburbs of Pittsburgh – the exterior is completely covered in mirrors with the spectacular dining room (pictured) staying on theme too. The rest of the house is decorated with original artworks and furnishings with a monochromatic colour scheme. Enjoy plasma TVs, walk-in showers, a home theatre, a library and a free breakfast every morning.
Nearest airport: Pittsburgh International Airport
Price: £130 a night
Sleeps: 10
Cubehouse, Rotterdam, Holland
The cubic houses in Rotterdam are an iconic structure unique to Holland. It’s the perfect place to stay if you want to get a 360-view of Rotterdam while still being close to the city of Amsterdam. Transport links are convenient – there’s a station next to the house, which is a speedy 50-minute train into the city centre. The place has two bedrooms, three beds, a living room, bathroom and fully-equipped kitchen spread across the three main floors.
Nearest airport: Rotterdam The Hague Airport
Price: £135 per night
Sleeps: Four
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.