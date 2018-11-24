Keen followers of current affairs in the UK could be forgiven if some international goings-on have passed them by in the last week.

All eyes have been trained on Prime Minister Theresa May and her shaky grip on power, as she tried to win support for her draft Brexit deal, finally struck with EU negotiators after months of wrangling.

But as the chaos overtook Westminster, a senior figure at one of the biggest companies in the world made a quiet – and startling – admission.

Elliot Schrage, Facebook’s communications and policy chief, revealed in a memo to staff on Wednesday that the social media giant had hired a PR firm to attack George Soros and undermine critics by publicising any links to the billionaire Jewish philanthropist.

The move was initially exposed in an investigation by the New York Times, in a report which revealed how far the company was prepared to go to protect its image – and influence public debate.

But why is important, and what does it all mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who Is George Soros?

A Hungarian-born American investor, Soros survived the Nazi regime in his home country as a young Jewish teen, before he and his family moved to London.

He attended the London School of Economics, graduated with a master’s degree in philosophy before beginning his career as a merchant banker. He later moved to the US, where he started up his own hedge fund in 1969.

By 2011, Soros was worth an estimated $25 billion. A controversial figure, he become known as “The Man Who Broke The Bank Of England” by netting himself a $1 billion dollar profit during the UK’s Black Wednesday currency crisis in 1992.

The 88-year-old is a well-known supporter of progressive and liberal causes both at home and abroad, which has also made him a target for abuse.

That’s what makes this such an explosive revelation: Soros has come to play a central role in a number of right-wing conspiracy theories, with high profile figures including US President Donald Trump using his name. Often Soros is mentioned as a vehicle for the anti-Semitic claim that rich Jews wield undue influence over society.