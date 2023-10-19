There's Only 1 Way To Reach Dolly Parton, And Even Her Friends Have To Use It

Dolly Parton isn’t ruling out faxing to keep in touch with loved ones.

The “Jolene” singer, in an appearance on “The View” Wednesday, said she’s “surrounded by enough people” as she explained why she’s cool with the communication method.

“Well, actually, I don’t want to get into that world,” said Parton in an apparent reference to modern ways to keep in touch such as cell phones and social media.

She later continued, “Kenny Rogers used to aggravate me about it. I said, ‘Look, I’ll send you a message by carrier pigeon if I need to get in touch with you and you always seem to know how to reach me when you want something.’”

Parton added that it would “take up too much of” her time if she tried to get in touch with everyone who tried to get in touch with her.

“So I just say, ‘Fax me. Fax me or call me and I’ll call you back,’” she said.

The remarks from Parton, who appeared on the program to promote her new book “Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones,” arrive after Reba McEntire recently told Andy Cohen that the music icon doesn’t text and email, opting to fax instead.

“I don’t have her telephone number, and I asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s number?’ and he said, ‘No,’” McEntire told the “Watch What Happens Live” host earlier this month.

“You know what, maybe he said that because he didn’t want to give it to me.”

Miley Cyrus also told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers last year that she still goes through faxes to communicate with Parton.