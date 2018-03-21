Theresa May Challenged Over Tory Links To Cambridge Analytica

Theresa May has said the government has no “current” contracts with Cambridge Analytica or its parent company SCL Group.

The prime minister said the allegations about the activities of the data companies are “clearly very concerning”.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, May said Facebook should also “comply fully” with any investigation.

Cambridge Analytica has been accused of acquiring and misusing the personal data of millions of Facebook users. Both firms deny the allegations.

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, had challenged May over Tory party links to SCL Group.

He said the firm had been run by a chairman of Oxford Conservative Association.

“Its founding chairman was a former Conservative MP. A director appears to have donated over £700,000 to the Tory Party. A former Conservative Party treasurer is a shareholder,” he told MPs.

“We know about the links to the Conservative Party. They go on and on.”

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed that the Ministry of Defence had previously had a contract with SCL, but this had ended before the recent allegations came to light.

“We are looking across Government to see if there were any other contracts,” said the spokesman. “As the Prime Minister said we are not aware of any current contracts.”

Cambridge Analytica approached the Conservative Party under David Cameron’s leadership with a pitch for work, but this was rejected.

A Tory spokesman said: “The Conservative Party has never employed Cambridge Analytica or its parent company, nor used their services.”