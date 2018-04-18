Theresa May Claims Labour Decided To Destroy Windrush Landing Cards

Theresa May has claimed the decision to destroy the Windrush generation’s landing cards was taken by the last Labour government.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn demanded to know whether the prime minister had signed off the decision when she was home secretary in 2010.

But May appeared to catch the Labour leader off-guard when she told him: “No the decision to destroy the landing cards was taken in 2009 under a Labour government.”

The unexpected reply drew loud shouts and cheers from Tory backbench MPs. In 2009 there were two Labour home secretaries, Jacqui Smith and Alan Johnson.

But Downing Street clarified after PMQs that the decision to destroy the landing cards in 2009 was an “operational decision” by the UK Border Agency and therefore would not have been directly taken by the then Labour home secretary.

And Corbyn accused May of trying to “blame officials” in her former department which he said had become “heartless and hopeless” under her leadership.