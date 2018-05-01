Theresa May is facing a crunch Commons vote that could force the Government to publish all papers and emails on the Windrush scandal – including details of her own role in the affair.
Labour announced it would stage the Parliamentary ambush on Wednesday to force the Home Office to hand over all internal correspondence linked to deportations, migration targets and their impact on Commonwealth citizens denied basic civic rights.
The tactic is the same procedure used to get the Brexit department to publish its impact papers late last year.
If enough MPs approve Labour’s Opposition Day motion, ministers would be required to provide the Home Affairs Select Committee with all papers, correspondence and advice - including emails and text messages - from 11 May 2010 up to 1 May 2018.
The documents would cover all contact between Ministers, senior officials and Special Advisers relating to policy decisions with regard to ‘Windrush generation’ cases.
The sweeping powers in the motion would include deportations, detentions and refusal of re-entry, the setting of deportation and removal targets and their effects on people’s lives.
At least 1,300 cases of mistreatment are currently being investigated by the Home Office, with children of migrants from the Commonwealth denied housing, NHS care, pensions, benefits, jobs and other basic rights as a result of the immigration crackdown launched when May was Home Secretary.
Amber Rudd was on Monday replaced by Sajid Javid as Home Secretary after she quit for inadvertently misleading Parliament over targets for deportation.
The PM refused to answer an Urgent Commons question from Labour’s Diane Abbott over the Government’s handling of the affair.
Labour will use an ancient, but still effective, Parliamentary procedure that gives the House of Commons the power to require Ministers to release Government papers to Parliament.
Unlike typical opposition day debates, the motion, if passed, will be binding on the Government.
Shadow Home Secretary Abbott said: “With the resignation of Amber Rudd, Theresa May has lost her human shield and must now fully account for the policies she created and drove through from the Home Office into Downing Street.
“The Windrush Scandal has exposed something rotten at the heart of Government. We need to know what has led to this situation.
“If the Prime Minister is too weak to be accountable, Labour will have to force her to be accountable. We have had enough of Ministers trying to dodge questions and blame others, we need full disclosure of all the facts.”
Downing Street said it had not yet had a chance to see and assess the Opposition Day motion in full.
A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: “The Government will set out its position during the debate, in the usual way”.