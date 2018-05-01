Theresa May is facing a crunch Commons vote that could force the Government to publish all papers and emails on the Windrush scandal – including details of her own role in the affair.

Labour announced it would stage the Parliamentary ambush on Wednesday to force the Home Office to hand over all internal correspondence linked to deportations, migration targets and their impact on Commonwealth citizens denied basic civic rights.

The tactic is the same procedure used to get the Brexit department to publish its impact papers late last year.

If enough MPs approve Labour’s Opposition Day motion, ministers would be required to provide the Home Affairs Select Committee with all papers, correspondence and advice - including emails and text messages - from 11 May 2010 up to 1 May 2018.

The documents would cover all contact between Ministers, senior officials and Special Advisers relating to policy decisions with regard to ‘Windrush generation’ cases.