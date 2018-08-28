Theresa May Has Been Dancing With Schoolchildren And Everyone Is Confused

Theresa May has been dancing with schoolchildren in South Africa – and it is every bit as awkward as you feared and/or hoped.

The Prime Minister, who chose Abba’s Dancing Queen as one of her Desert Island Discs in 2016, is in Cape Town as part of a three-day trade mission aimed at bolstering the UK’s position post-Brexit.

And when students at ID Mkize Secondary School, which is twinned with Whitby High School in Yorkshire, regaled the British premier with some singing, May joined in by having a bit of a boogie.

The shuffle, which comes hot on the heels of heated debate over May’s curtsy to the Queen, has divided opinion on Twitter.

Some were supportive of the PM’s bop.