Theresa May 'Refused' To Allow Extra Overseas Doctors Into The UK

Theresa May’s “hostile environment” policy is “damaging” the NHS, Labour claimed this afternoon after reports the PM blocked calls to allow more overseas doctors into the UK.

The Evening Standard has reported that Downing Street ignored pleas from three Cabinet Ministers to relax visa rules to fill vacancies in the health service and across the business community.

The current visa rules place a cap on how many non-EU workers can come to the UK, and this ceiling has been hit for six months in a row.

According to the London-based newspaper – edited by former Chancellor George Osborne – Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, now-ex Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Business Secretary Greg Clark all urged Downing Street to lift the cap.

May “absolutely refused to budge”, according to a source quoted by the paper.

The revelation comes as the Conservative’s policy towards immigration is under increased scrutiny thanks to the Windrush scandal.

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth said: “It makes no sense whatsoever that the Government is turning away trained doctors who want to come and work here in the UK. Theresa May’s hostile environment policy is now directly damaging NHS patient care.

“The NHS is facing a massive workforce crisis. More than 100,000 NHS posts are now unfilled and vacancy rates for nurses and doctors are rising year on year, yet the Government is refusing visas for trained staff from overseas because of the rules drawn up during Theresa May’s time as Home Secretary.

“The visa rules clearly aren’t working in the best interests of NHS patients. Ministers ought to be doing more to keep patients safe and their priority should be making sure hospitals can get the right numbers of staff in place.”