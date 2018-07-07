PM Refuses To Rule Out Special Rights For EU Migrants Post-Brexit

Sean Gallup via Getty Images Theresa May has given her first interview since the key Chequers meeting

Theresa May has refused to rule out making it easier for EU citizens to come to the UK than people from other parts of the world post-Brexit.

In an interview with the BBC, the Prime Minister said the UK had yet to decide “what works for the UK” on EU migration rules, in a move likely to rile hardline Brexiteers.

It comes after a crunch meeting at Chequers on Friday saw the Prime Minister secure ministers’ backing to negotiate a softer version Brexit with the EU, which would include a UK-EU free trade deal based on a “common rule book” on goods and a new customs deal.

Critically, the cabinet also agreed that unlimited immigration from the EU will end.

But speaking the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg, May refused to rule out so-called “preferential access” for EU citizens after the UK leaves the EU.

She said: “Free movement from the European Union will end.

“What I’ve said before and will continue to say is we recognise that people will still want to carry on travelling to Europe and Europeans travelling to the UK.

“People still want to have opportunities in each other’s countries as we have for people from around the rest of the world.”

Asked if it was possible EU citizens may get some preferential treatment, the Prime Minister said: “We are going to decide. What we’re going to do is say what works for the UK, what’s right for the United Kingdom? We will put our national interest.”

The development is likely to rile hardline Brexiteers, many of whom have branded the Chequers deal a betrayal which will deliver a “fake Brexit”.