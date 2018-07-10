Theresa May Hit By More Resignations As Tories Fight Against Her Brexit Plan

Theresa May has been hit by more resignations as Tory MPs continue to protest against her Brexit plans.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley and Lewes MP Maria Caulfield have both resigned as Vice-Chairs of the Conservative Party in opposition to the policy agreed by the Cabinet at Chequers last Friday.

Their resignations came just hours after Tory MP Andrew Bridgen went public with his call for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister, believing her plan does not live up to her promise that “Brexit means Brexit”.

May was forced to reshuffle her top team on Monday after Boris Johnson quit as Foreign Secretary, David Davis resigned as Brexit Secretary and Steve Baker walked out as a junior Brexit Minister.

The PM announced on Friday evening the UK would seek a “common rulebook” with the EU when it comes to goods and agriculture products, thereby continuing current standards in a bid to avoid delays at ports and airports.

The UK Parliament would ‘take back control’ by having the power to align UK goods rules with Brussels - or to diverge from them in the future, although this would have implications for the trade deal as a whole.

In his resignation letter Bradley, who voted Remain in the EU referendum, said: “I cannot with any sincerity defend this course to my electorate, 71% of whom vote to leave the European Union.”

Despite his resignation, Bradley did not call on May to quit as Prime Minister, adding: “I hope that under your continued leadership we can make the necessary changes to these proposals and fulfil the promise we made to the electorate.”

Speaking on Sky News after resigning, Bradley denied he was part of a plot to oust the Prime Minister.

“Absolutely not,” he said, adding: “I am not trying to undermine the Prime Minister.”