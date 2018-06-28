Theresa May Surprised With Belgium Football Shirt Ahead Of England Game

The game is not until Thursday evening, but Belgium and the EU have already gone one up.
Belgian prime minister Charles Michel surprised Theresa May with his nation’s football shirt when the pair met at the EU summit in Brussels today.
England play Belgium in their final World Cup group game in Kaliningrad this evening.
Speaking as she arrived at the summit in the Belgian capital, May said Britain and the EU are both keen to make “faster” progress on Brexit negotiations.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he was “worried” about a lack of progress.
He said while he would not “lecture” May, the UK had to make its position clear.
Asked if there was a risk there may not be a deal, he added: “We are preparing for different scenarios – on the proper withdrawal agreement but, in parallel, we are working on the no deal.”
On his way into the summit Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told reporters he would be supporting Belgium, the home of the EU capital, over England in the game.
May announced yesterday that the Cross of St George will fly over 10 Downing Street for each of England’s remaining World Cup matches.
The prime minister said the same would be done for next year’s women’s tournament as well.
Jeremy Corbyn meanwhile reportedly has an England flag hanging in his office.