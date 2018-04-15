Theresa May To Defend Syria Bombing As 'In Britain's National Interest' In Commons Showdown

Theresa May will say military intervention in Syria was in “Britain’s national interest” as she defends the early morning bombing raid in a showdown with MPs in Parliament.

In a highly unusual step for a Prime Minister, May will on Monday apply to Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, for an emergency debate on the joint British, US and French missile strikes that took place on Saturday in response to the chemical attack that killed at least 70 people.

It comes amid reports Conservative MPs were put on a three-line whip to attend Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting the debate could lead to a vote - which would be non-binding but potentially disastrous for May’s authority.

The Tory leader has faced criticism over not consulting Parliament before agreeing the missile strikes on key chemical and military facilities in Syria.

On Sunday, Jeremy Corbyn called for a ‘war powers act’ to guarantee MPs gets a vote on military action in the future.

He claimed May’s decision was “policy made up by Twitter” and that the Prime Minister had been too keen to “follow Donald Trump’s lead”.

Four RAF jets joined French and American forces over the weekend in attacking the Assad regime over the alleged chemical attack on civilians in the rebel-held town of Douma.