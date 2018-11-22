Phillip Schofield was forced to apologise to ‘This Morning’ viewers on Thursday, after Theresa May pulled out of a planned appearance at the last minute. Phillip and co-host Rochelle Humes had been due to interview the Prime Minister on the ITV daytime show, but she cancelled with just hours to go. The presenter opened the show saying bosses were “sorry to disappoint viewers”, revealing the reasons behind her no-show were not yet clear, but that it was “obviously” to do with Brexit.

ITV Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes were due to interview Theresa May

“We’ve been telling you to expect the prime minister on our sofa and we’re going to have to disappoint you,” he said. “We were told this morning that all would become clear, it hasn’t yet. But obviously the reason she isn’t here today is to do with Brexit. And so she’s not able to be here but she has promised that the first sit down interview she’s going to do. “She’s sent her apologies but she’s said hopefully next week she’ll be able to do the chat. So I assume during the course of today it will unfold as to why she’s not here.” The high-profile interview had previously been trailed during Wednesday night’s edition of ‘Coronation Street’.

SIPA USA/PA Images Theresa May was in Brussels on Wednesday meeting the European Commission president