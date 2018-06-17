Theresa May Unable To Say Why She Gave Christopher Chope A Knighthood

Theresa May was today unable to confirm exactly why she gave a knighthood to an MP who blocked a bill which would have made upskirting a criminal offence.

Conservative backbencher Christopher Chope was widely criticised last week after intervening on a private members bill which would have ensured the act of taking pictures underneath someone’s clothing without their consent became a specific crime under the Sexual Offences Act.

The MP was greeted with cries of “shame” from Commons colleagues after he prevented the widely-supported Voyeurism (Offences) Bill, tabled by Lib Dem Wera Hobhouse, getting its second reading in Parliament.