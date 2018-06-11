Theresa May Will 'Always Regret' Failure To Meet Grenfell Survivors After Blaze

Prime Minister Theresa May has admitted she will “always regret” failing to meet the survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy the day after the catastrophic blaze.

Writing in the London Evening Standard newspaper ahead of the anniversary of the tragedy, May conceded her actions in the immediate aftermath were “not good enough” and gave the impression people in power didn’t care about survivors’ plight.

“It was a tragedy unparalleled in recent history and, although many people did incredible work during and after the fire, it has long been clear that the initial response was not good enough,” she said.

“I include myself in that.

“The day after the disaster I made the first of a number of trips to the site, thanking the firefighters for their work and holding a short meeting with the team in charge of the response.

“What I did not do on that first visit, was meet the residents and survivors who had escaped the blaze.

“But the residents of Grenfell Tower needed to know that those in power recognised and understood their despair.”

It comes as memorial services to the victims of the inferno that cost 72 lives are planned this week. Events close to the scene will include a vigil, prayers, wreaths and candles.