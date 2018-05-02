Theresa May Announces Windrush Review Amid Labour Claims Of 'Cover Up'

Theresa May has announced a “full review” of the decisions which led to the Windrush crisis - just hours before her MPs try to block the release of government documents relating to the debacle.

Speaking in Prime Minister’s Questions, May claimed “speed is of the essence” as she revealed the investigation would report back to MPs before the end of July.

But Labour warned of a potential “cover-up” by Downing Street after it was revealed Tory MPs were being ordered to vote down opposition attempts to get papers related to the debacle released.

Since last year’s election, the Tories have frequently refused to vote in opposition debates, and did not try to block the release of Brexit impact assessments last year when Labour used a similar parliamentary tactic.

In a move aimed neutralising Labour’s motion – set to be voted on on Wednesday evening – May told MPs: “The Home Secretary will be addressing the House on this later today.

“We all share the ambition to make sure we do right by members of the Windrush generation and that’s why he will be announcing a package of measures to bring transparency on the issue, to make sure the House is informed, to reassure Members of this House, but more importantly to reassure those people who have been directly affected.

“Speed is of the essence and the Home Secretary will be commissioning a full review of lessons learned, independent oversight and external challenge with the intention of reporting back to this House before we rise for the summer.

“The review will have full access to all relevant information in the Home Office including policy papers and casework decisions.”