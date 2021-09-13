Make Up Lost £20 Universal Credit Uplift By Working Longer Hours, Says Work And Pensions Secretary

Barcroft Media via Getty Images LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey

The work and pensions secretary has suggested Universal Credit claimants can make up the lost £20-a-week uplift by working longer hours.

Therese Coffey said the boost was equivalent to around “two hours” extra work every week.

She made the comments as the temporary £20 uplift - introduced in response to the pandemic - is due to officially end on October 6.

Coffey defended its end, stressing the need to “accelerate our plan for jobs”.

Separately, the secretary of state also admitted not being aware of a HMRC report warning a hike in national insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown for those already on the breadline.

Coffey told BBC Breakfast: ”£20-a-week is about two hours extra work every week, we’ll be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours.

“But ideally also to make sure they’re in a place to get better paid jobs as well. And that’s where elements of the £650 billion in infrastructure projects, supporting 425,000 jobs.

“We want to try and help people get on into those better paid jobs, often in construction but other elements as well that go alongside these big major projects.”