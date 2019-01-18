Spider Plant Or Pothos? These Are The 5 Best Plants For A Home With Low Light

More of us than ever are living out our adulthoods in rented properties. Homes, flats and bedrooms that are short on inside space – and often even shorter on outside space. So we become houseplant parents. But whether you aspire to just a small tray of herbs, or a horticultural collection to rival a greenhouse, the thing most plants need is light.

Unfortunately, not all of us have much of it. Even if you manage to get your clutter under control, it’s pretty tricky to get more sunshine inside without just knocking a wall down. Better to choose plants that will be happy in those darker corners.

We asked Alice Vincent, the author of How to Grow Stuff, and general green-fingered guru, all about no-stress gardening that doesn’t need full-on sunshine to thrive. She told HuffPost UK the five plants you should consider buying.

Pothos