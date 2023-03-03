These Are The 5 TikTok Sex Hacks That Actually Work

RealPeopleGroup via Getty Images

Where do you go when you’re looking for sex advice? Your friends? Google? How about Reddit? Well, it turns out TikTok has become a hotbed of sex tips and advice.

If you look beyond the cute cat videos and the food recipes, TikTok actually has some valuable sex advice. However, with several different hashtags and trends, it can be tricky trying to weed out the opinions from the facts. Fortunately, we have sex specialist at Joy Love Dolls Melissa Stone on hand to filter out the best sex tips from the clock app.

Coconut Challenge

We can thank an old clip of Cardi B from 2020 for making this hashtag blow up with over 4 million views. The ‘coconut challenge’ is a trend that focuses on spelling out the word ‘coconut’ with your hips while a woman is on top during sex to give your partner maximum pleasure. It’s not clear how spelling out coconut would be beneficial when you are on top during sex, maybe it helps with rhythm and pleasure, but it is not necessary for a successful sexual experience.

4 Minute Foreplay

This TikTok tip suggests setting a 4-minute timer where you take turns with your partner and have 4 minutes each to spice up foreplay and please each other. Four minutes of foreplay can be beneficial because it gives both partners time to become aroused and can help to reduce the risk of premature ejaculation. Additionally, it can help to build anticipation and excitement and can help partners to connect emotionally and physically.

Sex Hand Trick

Sex advice TikToker Nurse Ria posted a TikTok claiming that pressing down on a woman’s stomach during sex can help stimulate the G-spot. As the G-spot is located on the front wall of the vagina, approximately two to three inches in, applying pressure to this area can help to stimulate the nerve endings and increase pleasure for the woman. Using the pad of your finger, press gently but firmly downward in a “come hither” motion.

Sex Pillow Hack

An oldie but a goodie, this hack which has gained over 26 million views involves putting a pillow under the woman’s pelvis in order to increase pleasure, enabling the pelvis to be tilted up and therefore allowing more access to the G-spot. This hack can be particularly helpful in certain positions such as any involving lying down as this will tilt the body higher for easier penetration.

Tantric Sex

The hashtag ‘#tantric’ has 38.9 million views. In this TikTok video, the user explains tantric sex is a form of sexual meditation in which partners are encouraged to explore their deepest sensations during sex.