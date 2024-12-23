These Are The Festive Traditions That Brits Are Truly Sick Of

via Associated Press

Yes, yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year and isn’t it so sweet that we all come together during the depths of winter to find joy and happiness?

Yes, yes.

The twinkling lights, the carol singers, the Christmas specials on TV... it’s all very lovely.

Between us, though, there are some things that are just a bit crap, right? We roll our eyes and let them go because it is Christmas after all but deep down, we know, they’re just not really all that fun.

I will never admit the things that I can’t stand but thankfully, a bunch of Redditors came together to snark on the festive traditions that they’re sick of seeing at this time of year.

Elf on the shelf was a common complaint

He’s all over our social media feeds at this time of year as we see what hijinks this bloody elf is up to this time but for some people, enough is enough with this plastic scamp.

User Personal-Listener-4941 says: “I hate the elf. I’m aware a lot of traditions are manufactured to make money but this one more than most. It was created wholesale about 15 years ago to sell the toys.

“Also the idea of a naughty Elf who spies on the kids and reports back to Santa seems antithetical to the traditional Santa Claus myth of being watched over all year by Santa who knows if you’re naughty or nice.”

Now, to be fair, that sounds like a lot of unpaid labour for Santa so delegating isn’t the worst idea...

NoddyNeddy agrees, saying: “As if we aren’t all stressed to hell already by the the Xmas prep without having to come up with ‘creative’ ways to display it.”

Well, quite!

However, MadWifeUK explains that her sister actually nailed getting out of this trend: “My sister is a parenting genius.

“She told her kids that there’s only so many elves to go around, so if Santa was sending one to your house it’s because you’re already on the ‘naughty’ list and you’re being given a chance to turn it around, so there better not be an elf in their house in the morning or she’ll be very angry! It worked a treat and she never had to do any elf stuff.”

NOTED.

Christmas eve boxes

Another pressure on already overwhelmed parents is Christmas Eve boxes. These often contain pyjamas, a book, some Christmas sweets and a small toy. They seem like a sweet idea on paper but ultimately, it just means more... stuff.

Verybadgay says: ”‘Christmas Eve boxes’ is another that’s only popped up in the last ten years or so. A big box of tat that the kids will look at once and forget about the next day.

“I know that Christmas is already too commercialised but it just seems like an extra step in mindless consumption.”

Gypseyes-1973 adds: “I really do not get the Christmas Eve box thing either- yes watch Polar Express and have a hot chocolate by all means but does it really make it a better experience if the whole family is wearing matching pjs? Just being together should be enough surely?”

For Numerous-Manager-202, it goes a little deeper than just the boxes: “For me its not the new traditions people start for their kids/families. Its the incessant need to share everything on social media and the boastful/bragging nature of it.

“If you’re posting Christmas eve boxes, matching family PJs etc on Fb, tiktok, Instagram and rhe rest then you’re not doing it for your children, you’re doing it for yourself and your ego.”

Eek.

Christmas jumpers

Anybody that’s worked in a place that celebrates Christmas Jumper Day knows the horror of racing out to find any jumper and spending the day itself itching and uncomfortable.

QSoC1801 says: “Cheap Xmas jumpers that are made out of synthetic fabrics, cost like £10 so you can wear it to the Charity Xmas Jumper Day, then get donated to another charity shop in January. They’re not warm, and just make you sweaty!”

Agreed.

Pineapplesaltwaffles also gives an anecdote that shows just how wasteful they can be: “The worst are the ones that have “Xmas 2024″ on them - saw a load of 2023 ones on Vinted - who’s going to ever buy/wear those? Designed for immediate landfill.”

Yikes.

Whamageddon

This one, I will admit, I find outrageous. If you’re not familiar, Whamageddon is when people try to avoid hearing Wham!’s Last Christmas for as long as possible throughout the festive season.

George Michael deserves better and so do you.

DangersVengeance says: “People actually getting pissy about hearing Wham’s Last Christmas like there’s something at stake. You heard a song, get over it.”

Well, quite!

Um-_-no agrees: “Omg it’s sooooo sad. I heard some DJ on the radio say “there’s this big game in the UK and it’s such a big deal, you’re not allowed to hear Last Christmas” and I was thinking, is it a big thing?

“It’s so bleak. I know (and avoid) people who won’t go into shops unless they have headphones on in case they hear it.”