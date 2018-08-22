When it comes to getting a free upgrade, it seems us Brits will do anything to try and blag one - including telling blatant lies.

A new survey of 2,000 people found one in six (15%) have tried to get a free upgrade on their travels by telling porkies. People lied that they were celebrating an anniversary, going on a honeymoon or feeling really ill.

Meanwhile some people pretended they’d just got engaged, while others had the audacity to pretend they were a celebrity.