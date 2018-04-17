Flight attendants have revealed the outfit you should wear if you want to get upgraded to First Class when travelling: and it’s bad news if you live in leggings and a t-shirt. The attendants told Who What Wear that a person’s outfit “definitely helps your chances” when it comes to getting an upgrade. And sadly, it seems that comfort isn’t key.

javi_indy via Getty Images

In short, they said a person’s outfit “definitely helps your chances” when it comes to getting an upgrade on a flight. They said you should dress “smart but understated” and “look like you travel often”. They warned against wearing head-to-toe designer clothing. Instead, it seems, you should look like typical Zara clientele - and by that we mean smart tailored trousers teamed with a blazer. Or chinos and a shirt. One flight attendant said travellers should avoid jeans, joggers and dirty trainers at all costs. Although if you’re flying long haul, you might want to opt for comfort over class.