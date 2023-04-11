These Are The Symptoms Of The Fastest Growing Neurological Condition In The World

LumiNola via Getty Images Doctor, patient and hands on wrist with pulse for blood pressure, wellness or consulting in hospital. Female medical professional, black woman or helping hand for healthcare, advice or test in clinic

Today (April 11) is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Day, a day to bring attention to the neurological condition that affects around 145,000 people in the UK and around 10 million globally.

But despite being the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, the symptoms aren’t as widely known as other conditions. A recent study shows that there’s been a 400% increase in online searches for ‘caring for someone with Parkinson’s’ and a 250% increase in online searches for ‘Parkinson’s support group’, which goes a little to show how much of a demand there is for more information and support around this illness.

To share some much-needed knowledge, we speak to experts at Parkinson’s UK about the signs and symptoms to look out for in yourself or your loved ones.

What is Parkinson’s Disease?

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. It is a progressive condition, with three main different types, that develops when nerve cells that are responsible for producing the chemical dopamine die,” explains Dr Rowan Wathes, Associate Director at Parkinson’s UK.

“Living with Parkinson’s has a significant impact on your everyday life, so it’s hugely important to find the right support,” says Care Expert Manager Hannah Karim at Lottie, a later living marketplace.

“With a surge of carers turning online for advice and support, it’s crucial to know how best to help a loved one with Parkinson’s - and what not to do. One of the biggest obstacles is dealing with the misconceptions and misunderstandings about Parkinson’s, as everyone experiences symptoms differently.

“Most importantly, don’t dismiss or minimise their symptoms, as everyone experiences it differently,” explains Hannah. “It’s also important to educate yourself on the different stages of Parkinson’s: don’t assume they aren’t capable - it’s one of the biggest misconceptions that if you have Parkinson’s, you lose your independence.

“Recently, we’ve helped so many families who are searching for support for their loved one with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, and they are still very much independent”.

What are the symptoms of Parkinson’s?

“The three most recognised symptoms of Parkinson’s are a tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, or muscle stiffness,” says Dr Wathes. “However, there are over 40 symptoms and how they first present themselves can vary from person to person.

“Someone might start having balance or coordination problems. They could lose their sense of smell or experience gait changes, where they lean forward slightly or shuffle when walking.

“Other people have fixed facial expressions (or a ‘mask’). They might struggle with low mood and fatigue, or their handwriting could become smaller and difficult to read.

“Insomnia, apathy and anxiety can also be early signs of Parkinson’s.”

What are the causes of Parkinson’s?

Why people get Parkinson’s Disease isn’t widely understood in the scientific community, but it’s thought that people with Parkinson’s don’t have enough of the chemical dopamine because some of the nerve cells that make it have died.

“We don’t yet know exactly why people get Parkinson’s, but researchers think it’s a combination of age, genetic and environmental factors that cause the dopamine-producing nerve cells to die”, says Dr Wathes.

Which treatments are available?

“Everyone’s Parkinson’s is unique, so different treatment combinations will suit different people,” explains Dr Wathes. “There’s currently no cure for Parkinson’s, but medication, physical activity and physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy can all be used to manage symptoms.

“Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a type of surgery that people may be offered if drug treatments become less effective at easing movement symptoms. Not everyone is eligible for this, though.”

“Physical activity is now known to help, too. Being active for 2.5 hours a week can help manage Parkinson’s symptoms, both motor and non-motor symptoms.

“Physical activity is reported to help reduce pain, improve posture and gait and overall quality of life. A common symptom of Parkinson’s is muscle weakness, so being active can help with this. Any form of exercise can be a huge boost to mental health, too.”