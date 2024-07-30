These Are The Worrying Health Risks Of Using Shapewear

Pexely

While it may seem an innocent enough thing to reach for when going on a night out or styling a new dress, shapewear is not quite as harmless as it seems and could actually cause health difficulties.

While we’ve come a long way from the original corsetry, with shapewear, while trying to achieve a streamlined silhouette, we are apparently now compressing more of our bodies than ever before.

BBC Science Focus said: “While it may boost your confidence and enhance the fit of your clothes in a seemingly impermanent and convenient way, and certainly sounds less painful than going to the gym or on another fad diet, it’s important to be aware that shapewear does have some downsides that should be considered:”

The health risks of shapewear

Exacerbated digestive issues

Dr Nish Manek, a GP based in London said: “Shapewear that’s tight around the stomach area can potentially cause digestive problems.

“If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, for example, exerting pressure on your gut may aggravate your symptoms, especially after eating.”

Dr Manek added that even just belt compression has been found to make conditions like acid reflux worse, so it’s likely that shapewear around the abdomen will be harmful.

Circulatory problems

According to MedicineNet: ”If you wear poorly fitting or too-tight shapers, you could compress blood vessels.

“This is a dangerous problem. Reducing the ability of your blood to circulate can lead to blood clots, especially if you have underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease.”

Your breathing can be impacted

Speaking to HuffPost UK, chiropractor Dr. Karen Erickson said: “When you inhale, your diaphragm expands and your abdomen flares out, but shapewear restricts this movement and decreases the excursion in respiration.”

Muscle pain and weakness

Dr Erickson said: “Shapewear is not a substitute for having strong muscles. It’s important to develop muscle tone, because it’s those muscles that hold your posture in perfect alignment.”

So, if you’ve been relying on shapewear for posture and muscle strength, you haven’t been doing your body any favours.

