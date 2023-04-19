The Worst Plane Seats You Should Never Pick When Flying

Holiday season is right around the corner so it’s time to start booking flights and there’s an art when it comes to finding seats. Most airlines give you the chance to choose your seats early, so it’s no surprise that Google searches for “best plane seats” have increased by 297% this week.
The seat you choose on your flight can make or break your journey. Picking the right seat has several benefits including increased comfort, accessibility, view, safety, and privacy.
Expert Anton Radchenko from AirAdvisor gives us the rundown of the best and worst seats to choose from on a plane.
Front of the Plane
The area with the most amenities is at the front of the plane, according to Radchenko as “you get to board and disembark first, minimising the time spent boarding.”
Also, the front of the plane gets food and drinks first, there is less turbulence, and it tends to be quieter, he adds.
Window Seats
Window seats are the most desired seats and with good reason. You can use the window as a headrest and people won’t disturb you when they want to go the bathroom.
“The plane’s left side typically provides more headrest room than the right due to the location of the windows, so aim for the left side,” Radchenko says.
Middle and Overwing Seats
Let’s be honest, no one really enjoys sitting in the middle because it’s so cramped. “But did you know that the middle, over the wing, is the smoothest spot?” Radchenko says. “This is helpful for those who suffer from motion sickness or prefer the smoothest ride possible,” he adds.
Aisle Seats
If you want an extra room without losing the ability to recline your seat then aisle seats are for you. “Aisle seats allow you to stretch and lift the armrest for extra space and the feasibility of getting up and using the bathroom or moving around throughout the flight,” Radchenko says.
Bulkhead Seats
You should proceed cautiously when selecting bulkhead seats because you may be unable to store personal items by your feet.
“However, if choosing bulkhead seating, you will have extra room and privacy and be the first to get drinks. Additionally, many bulkhead seats have a bassinet option for babies. Depending on your needs, it could be the place for you,” Radchenko adds.
Seats to Avoid
There are areas to avoid when selecting your seating assignments:
- The seats at the back of the plane are not as smooth. You’ll feel the turbulence more, and it is typically louder due to the plane’s engines and auxiliary power near the back.
- Seats near the galley - The galleys can be in the front, back, or middle of the aircraft and are louder because it is where the flight crews stay during the flight. Those can be incredibly frustrating during long flights or red-eyes.
- Seats by the restroom are usually louder due to people standing around, the toilet flushing.
- Exit rows are great for extra leg room but at the cost of losing the ability to recline your seat and store your belongings by your feet.