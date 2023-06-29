From Willard To Orion: The Baby Names Set To Be Big News In The Next 10 Years

enigma_images via Getty Images

Forget the more traditional names we’ve come to know and love, parents are going to really think outside of the box when it comes to naming their babies born in the next 10 years.

That’s according to an analysis of baby names by ChatGPT.

Baby shower experts at Ginger Ray asked AI to predict the future of baby names in the UK in the next decade – and some of the suggestions are, well, other-worldly.

Advertisement

It suggested classic names such as Olivia, William, and Amelia will remain popular in the next decade – so far, so average.

But it suggested they will also undergo a modern makeover. So we should expect to see variations like Ameliea, Oliviana and Willard gaining prominence.

Jess Martin, baby shower expert at Ginger Ray, did see the logic in this: “Traditional names with a modern twist offer parents a balance between names they are familiar with and a uniqueness that more and more people want for their baby.

“By taking a traditional name and adding a modern twist, such as a different spelling or variation, parents can create a name that stands out from the crowd while still maintaining a sense of tradition.”

Advertisement

There will also be a whole host of futuristic and sci-fi-inspired names making the cut, including the likes of Nova, Orion, Zephyr and Lunastra.

And, as society’s focus on the environment continues to grow, nature-inspired names will become increasingly favoured. So, expect names like Willow, River, Aurora and Jasper to grace British birth certificates.

With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, names from different cultures and languages will gain popularity, suggests AI. British parents might choose names like Aria, Mateo, Luna or Kai to reflect a more diverse and multicultural society.

There’ll also be a rise in gender neutral names, too – think: Harper, Quinn, Riley and Charlie – as well as vintage names that’ll make a comeback, like Evelyn, Arthur, Beatrice and Theodore.

“Retro-inspired names evoke a sense of nostalgia and charm,” says Martin.

“As time progresses, people often develop a fondness for names that were popular in previous decades or eras as a way to honour their family history or to connect with a particular era that holds sentimental value.

Advertisement

“In 10 years time, names that are just starting to reemerge may be among the most popular.”